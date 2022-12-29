Patrons of Ellie’s Place may smell the tempting aroma of smoked meat drifting up the staircase of the restaurant during their next visit.
Smoked pork and chicken are now being served at E.B.’s BBQ, prepared by award-winning pitmaster David Beach, the two-time North Carolina State Champion pit master who works for Ellie’s owner Zan Dial.
“Old Town Warrenton was missing award-winning barbecue, and we had the opportunity and team to provide it,” Dial said.
Meat quality, seasoning and smoke are the three main ingredients necessary to make great-tasting BBQ, according to Dial. “We source top-grade meat and have our own rubs with up to 14 different spices.” He preferred not to share the names of the spices.
E.B.’s team members acted as taste testers for the rub. “I came up with seven different combinations, and we would smoke one chicken or one pork butt over the course of a few weeks, testing the rubs. The tasters would be tasting for sweetness, saltiness and the overall power of the rub. We have one rub for pork and another for chicken that were chosen unanimously,” he said.
Beach’s pitmaster experience plays a significant role, as well. From timing to temperature to the intricacies of the smoker, each element helps determine the outcome of the meat. “We have a competition-grade smoker that holds about 300 pounds of meat,” Dial said. This much meat can serve approximately 1,000 people, depending on how hungry they are. Pork butts are smoked for six to ten hours, depending on the size.
The smoker uses oak or cherry wood, and thanks to the wild June storm this past summer, E.B.’s is well-stocked to smoke a lot of meat. “The storm took out 40 trees among all the team members’ properties. Wood is not in short supply,” Dial said.
Dial has been a chef for 30 years, graduating from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Culinary Arts. Before coming to Warrenton, Dial was chef and owner of Federal Street Café in Middleburg. When that closed in 2017, he stayed home with his daughter, Ellie, for two years before opening Ellie’s Place on Main Street.
E.B.’s BBQ, which operates from the basement level of Ellie’s Place, had a soft opening during the Warrenton Wizard Walk Oct. 15. During the day-long event, they served 100 pounds of pulled pork to an estimated 300 customers. “It was a good start,” said Aubree Fetherolf, a partner in E.B.’s.
Fetherolf, 29, has worked for Dial for two years. “I was working as an instructional assistant for Fauquier County Schools and accepted a job at Ellie’s Place for extra money. The summer I started at Ellie’s Place, I became a single mother, and Zan offered me a full-time position. He’s a great manager, and the decision to say ‘yes’ was an easy one,” she said.
Dial said simply, “She worked her butt off, and I offered her a partnership to open E.B.’s BBQ.”
The building’s landlord is another “good person” that Dial appreciates. “He helped us tremendously with the build-out of Ellie’s Place,” Dial said. His landlord, who prefers not to be named, is looking for a new location for E.B.’s in Old Town. Fetherolf will run the new business when it relocates.
The name E.B. was chosen by Dial. “I chose the name E.B.’s to represent Ellie, my daughter, and Brian, Aubree’s oldest son. The kids are good friends, and the name represents both of our families,” Dial said. Fetherolf’s other sons, James, age 4, and Dexter, age 3, will have to wait for further expansions to lend their names.
For Dial, family, whether by blood or choice, comes first. “We all look out for one another here. It makes a difference when you can count on your team,” he said.
E.B.’s BBQ offers a limited menu of pulled pork and pulled chicken as carry-out only. Sides vary and include coleslaw, green beans, baked beans and chips.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or until they sell out, whichever comes first.
Access to E.B.’s is through the front entrance of Ellie’s Place at 26 Main Street, Warrenton.
Follow the restaurant on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084560381569
