Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. recently announced that on Jan. 16, the board of directors of the company promoted Chip S. Register to the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 17.
Register has served as senior vice president, chief administrative officer and chief information officer since June 2016. From September 2008 to June 2016, Register served as the chief information officer of the company. Prior to joining the company in 2008, Register served as senior vice president and chief information officer of NetBank, Inc., the parent company of the digital bank NetBank, a mortgage banking and financial services company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and is an alumnus of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
