Appleton Campbell is a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the sixth year in a row. This award provides recognition for outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning industry, the company said in a news release. Dealers were honored at a ceremony held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 6.
The President’s Award is given to Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions and deliver superior customer satisfaction, according to the news release. Appleton Campbell is one of the seven recipients in the state of Virginia to be awarded.
Recipients of this award demonstrate the very best in operational excellence, business effectiveness and the delivery of cutting-edge technology to its customers, the news release.
“The 2020 Carrier President’s Award winners demonstrate excellence in providing customers with exceptional service each and every day, while also serving as outstanding examples for our industry,” said Justin Keppy, president, Residential HVAC, Carrier. “This award further reinforces the role these companies play as leaders in their communities and serves as an example to all Carrier dealers of how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region.”
Mike Appleton, president of Appleton Campbell said, “I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors especially during this time. Together we will all be stronger and thrive during and after this pandemic.”
To learn more about Appleton Campbell, visit appletoncampbell.com
