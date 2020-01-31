In December 2019, the Rev. Cleo Fry and Deacon Harrington, of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, presented the board of directors of Aging Together with a gift of $300.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association is headquartered in Rixeyville and serves multiple counties, including those supported by Aging Together. Originally part of the vast Northern Virginia Baptist Association formed in 1877, the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association broke off into a smaller entity by resolution in 1889 so that the transportation barriers created by irregular train service and slow horse and buggy travel might be alleviated. The name of this new body “was adopted from the Old Wayland Seminary, of which many of its founders were products, and the chain of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which dotted the area here and there.” Visit www.waylandblueridge.org to learn more.
Twice a year the current association identifies charities and nonprofits to receive gift funding. It is interested in supporting agencies that are positively impacting and helping people in the community. After visiting Aging Together’s website and learning about their work and vison, Aging Together was named as one of the charity recipients.
“We are truly gratified to receive this gift from Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association,” said Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “It means so much to be searched out as a worthy organization and to be offered support. Humanitarian organizations like this one allow Aging Together to endure and continue. They enable extended partnerships and programs for the aging population and caregivers. And we appreciate that they identify with our vision of assuring local communities are age-friendly. Thank you!”
A check was presented to Lisa Peacock, board of directors chairwoman, and Ellen Phipps, executive director.
The mission of Aging Together is, through partnerships, to connect people to communities and resources to improve quality of life as we age. Aging Together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
