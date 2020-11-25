Tapping into experience can lead to success. The key is finding proven experience since advice from the unqualified can be costly. Someone who has created successful businesses -- and is willing to share their knowledge -- is a change agent worth seeking out.
Today, finding help to jump-start a listless enterprise is a “now more than ever” endeavor. According to a survey from Main Street America, 7.5 million small businesses will shut down permanently if the disruption caused by COVID-19 continues unabated.
Marianne Clyde walks the walk. She has almost three decades of professional counseling experience and spent nine years operating the Marianne Clyde Center for Holistic Psychotherapy in Warrenton.
On Oct. 28, she launched her latest creation, Business Your Way, located at 32 Waterloo St., #105.
“I’ve had practices in California, Massachusetts, Virginia, and even opened one in Tokyo when my husband's insurance career took him there," said Clyde. “I have 30 years working both stateside and in developing countries with people experiencing trauma, civil war, trafficking, water and food shortages and more.”
In 2019, Clyde retired with no thought other than enjoying her family. She and her husband Bob have eight children in their blended marriage and will celebrate their 18th grandchild's birth next spring.
Tending to the family was like retiring to another full-time job.
But even in retirement, she has stayed involved with the local business community. She is a member of the Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce executive board and the founder of Be the Change Foundation, an organization empowering woman to embrace opportunities, seek solutions and find business success.
“COVID-19 caused both of those organizations to pivot, so I thought taking some business coaching courses would help me in my leadership roles,” said Clyde.
“Then it occurred to me, everyone needs help with their businesses today because the pandemic has impacted most of them negatively.”
Business Your Way
With her wealth of experience, including not only counseling but in real estate, gift shops and more, Clyde has always built businesses that worked around her lifestyle.
With her large family, traveling and myriad interests, she believes, “Everybody who desires it should have a business that is not only flexible, but when a crisis arrives, can pivot, so it continues to be profitable while meeting their lifestyle.”
She devoted several months to pulling together her new company; she created a website and social media venues, organized group coaching and workshops.
Clyde has three offerings to boost languishing businesses.
First, there is a half-day workshop called Hero on a Mission. The effort helps an owner gather his or her thoughts on what they want to accomplish and how their vision can be fulfilled. She helps them develop a one-year, five-year, and 10-year plan to achieve those goals. The cost is $250.
The training can be hosted on Zoom for five to 10 participants and covers mission, messaging and marketing topics.
Second is an ongoing small group coaching option for five to ten people, costing $600 a month.
It’s surprising to Clyde that many small businesses have not even compiled a customer email list because they did not need one in the past. Now, ongoing communication with customers is essential in maintaining and building relationships.
The third approach is a one-on-one engagement. It starts with a free phone interview where a “business MRI” is administered to elicit how an individual’s company is currently functioning. Clyde creates a proposal showing how she can provide pragmatic assistance in creating a path to increased revenue.
It typically is a six-month to a year-long action plan with three 90-minute meetings a month. The cost is $1,000 a month, with a commitment to participate for a minimum of six months.
Clyde also offers a free subscription to the Business Made Simple University series that guides clients through a business reactivation process as an incentive to try her services. The offering was created by the well-known author Donald Miller.
Since there are so many businesses in crisis today, Clyde said she provides clear and proven strategies for increasing sales and elevating participating firms' overall economic health.
In summarizing her return to the workforce, Clyde said, “There is a huge need out there today, and I’ve got the skills and time to help fulfill that need.”
For a description of all the service offerings of Business Your Way, including a free PDF publication titled “9 Ways to Save Your Business,” visit https://businessyourway.solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.