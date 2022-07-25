Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Fauquier County Public Schools invites teachers, administrators, families and other stakeholders to review the business, marketing and cosmetology textbooks being recommended for use in classrooms. Books are available for review this week.
Interested residents may make an appointment at the school board office by calling 540-422-7001 or emailing Kaye Day at kaye.day@FCPS1.ORG.
The Fauquier County School Board office is at 320 Hospital Drive, Suite #40. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Wednesday, July 27, Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29.
Sarah Frye at sfrye@fcps1.org can answer additional questions.
