Sheehy Ford donates to local nonprofit
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton recently donated $7,000 to Fauquier FISH as part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ annual Giving Program for 2019. Sheehy donated $135,000 to charities throughout communities in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia.
Fauquier FISH provides a range of services to county residents. Programs include food pantry distribution, book bag and school supply drive, Weekend Power Pack meals for Fauquier County school children, senior meals delivered to the Warrenton Senior Center, the Farmers Market Program and holiday food baskets.
Across all programs, FISH serves more than 2,000 individuals annually. For more information, visit www.fauquierfish.org.
Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc., is a family-owned business that began as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Maryland. The company has grown to more than $1.6 billion in sales with more than 45,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.
Antonio R. Benedi joins Walker Jones, PC
Antonio Benedi, former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Fauquier County, has joined Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia. According to a press release, Benedi brings significant negotiation, courtroom and trial experience to his new position. His passion for serving the community led him to be a prosecutor.
He has handled hundreds of cases ranging from simple traffic cases and misdemeanors to violent felonies in the Circuit Court of Fauquier County, the release said.
His prosecutorial experience will serve Walker Jones’ clients in criminal and general civil litigation.
A graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a minor in criminal justice, Benedi earned his J.D. degree from the Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida, in 2013. He was admitted to the Commonwealth of Virginia Bar in 2014. Currently, he serves as president elect for the Fauquier County Bar Association, where he has been a member since 2016.
Benedi can be contacted at the Walker Jones’ Warrenton office at abenedi@walkerjoneslaw.com or 540-347-9223.
Ignite Fauquier will meet in new location
Ignite Fauquier is an alliance of entrepreneurs that helps small business owners “fire up” their businesses. The monthly meeting, on the second Wednesday of every month, provides an opportunity for businesses to get together and compare notes.
In addition to networking, each month an entrepreneur poses one of his or her businesses challenges and attendees offer possible solutions. The idea is to assist the presenter in improving business practices while giving the participants an insight into the challenges a business may face.
Ignite Fauquier meetings have moved to a new location. Moving forward they will meet in the PATH Foundation Building at 321 Walker Drive in the Fauquier A Room on the second floor. Networking connections can be made at 8:30 a.m. and the program is from 9 to 10 a.m. All meetings are free; there is no dues requirement. Next meeting is April 8.
Renee Younes may be contacted for more information, 540-216-7100, ryounes@gmu.edu.
