Fauquier County special education bus driver Sharon Elgin saw the smoke before she saw the fire. She said that at about at 8 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, “I noticed the smoke as I was driving down (U.S.) 17. I pulled into the trailer park, looked to the left and saw a fire on the porch of a house. The siding was melting off the side of the house.”
Elgin said she stopped the bus in front of the home on Coffman Circle in Bealeton, called her supervisor to make sure it was OK to leave the bus, and ran to the front door of the home. Bus aide Candy Martinez took care of the children on the bus while Elgin ran to alert the occupants of the house. “I banged on the door for what seemed like a long time. I think they were asleep.” After a little while, Elgin said she heard someone yell, “I’ll be right there.”
Elgin yelled back, “There’s a fire!”
A woman came to the front door and Elgin told her the side of the house was on fire. A man went out the side door and tried to pour water on it “but that wasn’t going to cut it,” Elgin said. The flames were a foot high and it was very windy. The insulation was showing through where the siding was melting away.”
The woman called 911 and by the time Elgin was turning out of Marsh Run, the fire trucks were arriving.
Fauquier County Battalion Chief R.J. Arft said that the fire was only on the outside of the house. “We were able to stop it before it did any damage to the inside,” Arft said. He said the fire was out within a few minutes.
Fire Marshal Capt. Russell Baker said he believes the fire was caused by a spark from the house’s chimney that caught fire when it landed on some pine needles on the ground. “It was a windy, cool, dry day,” which he said is a perfect storm for accidental fires.
Elgin said she didn’t hesitate to intervene when she saw the fire, but she wanted to make sure “her kids” were OK first.
She said she loves her job, which she has been doing for 28 years. She picks up and delivers about ten children every day to Grace Miller and Bradley elementary schools and Auburn Middle School. Elgin is enthusiastic: “My kids are wonderful. I love seeing the progress they make every year. My parents are wonderful, too. It is very humbling to be able to have a part in their lives.”
