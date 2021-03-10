You have permission to edit this article.
Burning law in effect until April 30

Brush and structure fire, Marsh Road. 

 Catlett Volunteer Fire and Resuce

The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced a burning law in effect until April 30 for grass, woodland, or brushland leading into woodland.

No burning may take place until after 4 p.m. if within 300 feet of these areas and the fire must be attended at all times if it is within 150 feet.

No fuel may be added or fire rekindled after midnight. The law, carrying a maximum fine of $500, applies to camp fires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of broomstraw and brush, or anything capable of spreading fire.

