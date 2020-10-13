After 29 years providing legal counsel to the Fauquier County government, County Attorney Kevin Burke will retire effective Nov. 1. Tracy Gallehr, who has served as deputy attorney since 2005, will replace him. The county attorney position reports directly to the board of supervisors.
Burke was first hired in 1991 as an assistant county attorney and became the county government’s chief legal counsel in 2005, replacing Paul McCulla, who had served as county attorney before being promoted to county administrator. Burke’s 15-year tenure as county attorney is the longest of anyone holding that position in the history of Fauquier County.
Burke was honored with a proclamation from the board of supervisors at an Oct. 8 meeting, and each supervisor – along with McCulla – took turns to speak in glowing terms about Burke’s service to the county.
“One of the smartest decisions I ever made in my life was to hire [Burke] and bring him into the county,” McCulla said at the meeting before presenting Burke with a painting of the Warren Green Building, where both men have worked for almost three decades.
“I am really, really grateful, personally, but more on behalf of the community,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), the board's longest-serving current member. “It’s a better place because of your service here,” he told Burke.
Burke was joined by his wife Stephanie at the Oct. 8 board meeting, and his two adult children, Adam and Olivia, congratulated him via a live video feed.
“I’d like to thank my family for putting up with me all these years,” Burke smiled. When he was first promoted to the county attorney job, he said, he was regularly working into the night on conservation easements. “My daughter asked if I could get ‘promoted down,’” he laughed.
The resolution to promote Gallehr, who has worked for the county government for 23 years, calls her “uniquely qualified for the position of county attorney based upon her knowledge and experience with the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, and other county government departments, offices and entities.”
In a statement, Gallehr said, “On behalf of all the attorneys and staff of the county attorney’s office, we are extremely grateful for Kevin Burke’s calm and steady leadership and example. We will sincerely miss him. Although he leaves very large shoes to fill, I am certain we can rise to the challenge.”
She continued,” I am extremely grateful for the confidence placed upon me by the board of supervisors and county administration. I look forward to being able to continue to serve the board of supervisors and my hometown community for many years to come.”
