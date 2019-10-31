Frank Reading of Remington proudly displayed a wheelbarrow full of extra-large sweet potatoes. Some were the size of footballs. He grinned as his audience – this writer – exclaimed at the size of the root vegetables, then he brought out another that dwarfed the others … then another, bigger still. Finally, with a flourish, he presented the mother of all sweet potatoes, which weighed in at almost 21 pounds. It was the size of a toddler.
Of course, the first question was, “How did you get them to grow this big?”
Reading shrugged modestly. “I just planted them, and they grew like this.” The wheelbarrow full was the result of just five plants.
He explained that the sweet potatoes were harvested Oct. 19, but they won’t be ready to eat for at least a month because they have to “cure.” He said, “You need to keep them somewhere warm and humid and the starch will turn to sugar. When you dig them up the skin is thin and smooth, but the skin will slowly get more rough.”
Reading and his wife Sharlene have a small homestead where he grows potatoes, asparagus, onions and apples. He is slowly adding to his sizable garden each year. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter Abigail loves to dig in the dirt with her dad. “We’ve been slowly growing the garden, making improvements” since they moved from Fairfax five years ago.
The first year, he said, the deer got his plants before they saw results.
This year, the enviable sweet potatoes were grown on a south-facing slope just outside the couple’s back door. “It gets sun all day,” Reading said. He used wood chips to hold in the moisture during the dry summer.
“That’s his secret,” said Sharlene Reading. “It’s the wood chips.”
“Wood chips are like nature’s topsoil,” agreed her husband.
Reading’s day job is as a physical therapy assistant at Quantico, but his real passion is growing things in the dirt. He said he’d love to be market farmer, selling vegetables and fruit at local markets.
Reading said his grandfather was a farmer in Guatemala and it’s always been a fascination for him as well. He’s a self-taught gardener who watches endless YouTube videos looking for insights. “I read a lot of books and I’m constantly learning,” he said.
He has two large composting bins, one of which is specially designed to be self-aerating. He’ll use the rich soil that results on his garden. “The slower the decomposition, the better the soil,” he said.
Before Abigail was born, Reading remembers sitting in the waiting room while his wife was at a prenatal checkup. The documentary “Back to Eden: Simple, Sustainable Solutions” was playing on the television. The film’s website states, “‘Back to Eden’ … shares the story [of] Paul Gautschi and his lifelong journey, walking with God and learning how to get back to the simple, productive organic gardening methods of sustainable provision that were given to man in the garden of Eden.”
It was Reading’s inspiration.
The Readings have too many sweet potatoes to consume themselves, so the couple will donate some to their church, which has a food pantry for those in need.
That’s a lot of sweet potato casseroles.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
