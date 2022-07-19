Rodeo cowboy Chance Holland knows everything happens for a reason.
Friday night at the Fauquier County Fair rodeo, he strapped tight to bull no. 922, nodding “ready” when rodeo officials sprung open a steel gate to unleash the pair into the wide-open expanse of the Old Auburn Road arena.
But 922 didn’t budge. Eventually, the usually hard-bucking veteran emerged, backward, out of the chute, but by that time Holland knew he would need a re-ride.
He delicately stepped off as the black-and-white animal finally started the expected buck-and-turn maneuvers well-known to rodeo fans and cowboys alike.
“I knew that’d get me a re-ride,” Holland explained later, saying a bum bull automatically qualifies the competitor a second try.
Holland made the second go count, sticking tight to Forest, a red bull and one of the True Grit Rodeos’ best, says owner-operator Daniel Lanier. “He’s one we can trust,” Lanier said of Forest.
Holland rode the requisite 8 seconds, earning the winning score of 69 from the judging panel to claim the $2,000 purse – and coveted belt buckle for his efforts.
He credits patience in the process for the victory.
“Cows are what I do pretty much all day, every day,” said Holland, 27. He operates Three Rivers Farms near Lexington, tending some 300 head of cattle and hundreds of acres of pastureland, crop and hayfields. He finds time to compete on the weekends, four times winning Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association buckles, with American Rodeo Association and International Bull Riders wins and qualifying for last year’s finals along the way.
Friday was a first for the cowboy who began riding roughstock as a teen.
“That bull didn’t want to play,” Holland said. “Forest was a great re-ride. He’s a tough one.”
Lanier explains that seasoned competition bulls rarely fail to perform. “But stuff happens. We just work around it.”
Lanier says energy from the crowd helps cowboys retain their focus even when things break bad like Holland’s first ride. “The energy is what makes it work,” said Lanier, a lifelong rodeo cowboy and former bull rider. “Fauquier’s got it.”
In the night’s other action, Jacob Hanshew won the rookie division, Dylan Jackson won the peewee International Mini Bull Association division, with brother Nicholas Jackson repeating his 2021 victory to win the novice division.
Barrel racer Julia Beaty of Bedford won the ladies’ division in 13.044.
Lanier calls the junior divisions key to growing rodeo’s most popular sport, saying that most people don’t have the benefit of a lifetime of livestock experience like Holland. “We’re working to develop the next generation of riders” through young rider divisions and by offering clinics and practice days at his Lucky L Arena in Hurt in central Virginia.
True Grit action moves to the Loudoun County Fair next weekend, and Lanier says they’ll host two more rodeos at the farm in August and September, plus more training days. More on True Grit and how to get involved with IMBA is at truegritrodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.