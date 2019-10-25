The bulk mail unit at the rear of the Warrenton post office will be closing, but other post office operations will continue. Bulk mail is a discounted mailing service offered by the United States Postal Service for people who prepare and ship large quantities of mail at a time.
“Customers are doing more online,” explained Joe North, head clerk of the Warrenton post office located at 53 Main St. The United States Postal Service is “tightening up” operations nationwide and the closing of Warrenton’s bulk mail unit is part of that, he said.
This spring, service in that area of the post office was reduced from five days per week -- Monday through Friday -- to two days per week --Wednesday and Friday. The mail that unit handles typically involves flyers that go to every address; they are not addressed to a specific person, North said.
Currently, people with flyers to mail to specific zip codes go to the bulk mail unit at the rear of the post office. Once that section of the office is closed, customers will come to the front window for mailing service, North said.
He said the exact date of the bulk mail unit’s closing hasn’t been determined.
As for the main part of the Warrenton post office, North said, “it’s an extremely busy office” and will continue serving customers.
