The March 19 public hearing for the FY2021 Fauquier County budget has been moved to the Warrenton Community Center at 430 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton. The hearing is still scheduled for 7 p.m.
A March 13 press release said the Thursday hearing will also be livestreamed on the county’s website and broadcast on public access television. The release said that, while residents may attend the hearing in person, they may also submit comments on the proposed budget and tax rates by email, phone or in writing by mail.
More information about the proposed budget for FY 2021 and the draft budget for FY2020 can be found on the county’s website: www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments- h-z/management-and-budget
The hearing was originally scheduled to be held at Fauquier High School, but was moved after the Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order closing all K-12 schools in the state through March 27 due to the coronavirus 2019 pandemic.
Submit comments:
- By email: bos@fauquiercounty.gov or budgetoffice@fauquiercounty.gov
- By phone: 540-422-8360 or 540-422-8001
- By mail: County Administrator’s Office, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton, VA 20186
