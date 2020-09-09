Virginia steeplechasing is the star of the show in 2020.
Of a total of four steeplechase meets offered this year so far, all four were conducted in the commonwealth.
The Sept. 12 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point extends the run.
Once it was clear they would not be able to run on its traditional April date, the group started planning a September race, both to give the Orlean-based club their traditional benefit event and to offer steeplechase horsemen a leg up on the National Steeplechase Association’s shortened fall race season, which opens later this month.
“I know a lot of trainers and riders call (the ODH racecourse at Ben Venue Farm) one of the best on the entire circuit,” including hunt-hosted point-to-points and NSA-sanctioned races across the East Coast, said race chair Matt Hatcher. “This is going to be an important prep this year,” since the spring point-to-point circuit was curbed in mid-March, and the sanctioned circuit eliminated except for two meets that ran in June.
The Rappahannock and Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Points were able to run before the COVID-19 shutdown. Middleburg Spring and Virginia Gold Cup conducted spectator-free events in June.
Pari-mutuel tracks across the world have been able to stay open without spectators since they’re simulcast on the Racing Network and underwritten by betting handle. But steeplechases rely on ticket sales and sponsorships, both curtailed by the pandemic.
The Virginia Equine Alliance rode to the rescue, supporting purses at Middleburg Spring and Gold Cup from their horsemen’s fund fed by pari-mutuel percentage. For Old Dominion, and the Blue Ridge Hunt, hosting a point-to-point Sept. 19, VEA is sponsoring fixed race day costs so that the local clubs can in turn support horsemen.
“These point-to-points are critical, this year more than ever,” said Virginia Point-to-Point Foundation president Don Yovanovich. “They count on these point-to-points as their main club fundraisers, but there are costs involved, and not being able to have normal ticket sales makes it hard for them to host a meet.
“VEA really stepped it up to help out, and Old Dominion and Blue Ridge stepped it up to help the horsemen.”
The joint effort worked: Nearly 100 horses overfill nine carded races over hurdles, over timber and on the turf.
Up to 1,000 “event sponsors” will be allowed on the grounds under Virginia’s Phase 3 re-opening. There’s no general admission, Hatcher stressed, only pre-sold, socially distanced tailgate parking spaces which will be spread across the hillside overlooking the vast Ben Venue course. Everyone entering the grounds will be temperature checked and hand in signed COVID waivers and health questionnaires.
“It’s tricky to get it right,” Yovanvich said. “But it’s critical, both to the hunts and to our horsemen.”
At press time, a few sponsor parking spaces were still available. Complete details on the ODH races and Blue Ridge are at centralentryoffice.com.
