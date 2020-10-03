The quaint baseball diamond in the heart of Hume now has a formal name: Browning Field.
The ballfield has been named in honor of Earl and Marie Browning, dedicated members of the Leeds Ruritan Club —- which owns the park — for approximately 50 years.
“The most admired people I’ve met are the ones that give their time and energy and don’t ask for a thing. That’s Earl and Marie,” said Leeds Ruritan Club president Robert Shoemaker.
Shoemaker said Earl, who is a longtime farm manager in the area, helped build Alex Green Pavilion at Leeds Ruritan Park, where the field is located, and also helps cut the grass. At 8 acres, that’s a big job.
Marie Browning has been instrumental in the club’s Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) program, which has proudly donated two books a year to every student at Claude Thompson (Marshall) and Coleman (The Plains) elementary schools.
“We’ve had others make contributions, but not for a stretch of 50 years,” said Shoemaker about Earl and Marie.
The club surprised the couple with the news at a recent meeting. Their three adult daughters popped out after Shoemaker made a speech, producing a sign that reads “BROWNING FIELD.” The sign will go up soon, likely mounted on posts where people can see it as they enter the park.
Leeds Ruritan Park is a centerpiece of idyllic Hume. Near the intersection of Leeds Manor Road (Rt. 688) and Hume Road (Rt. 635), the park is used for recreation, picnics and social events like Hume Day.
Browning Field is home to the Hume Hornets 14U travel baseball team. The park has a secondary ballfield as well as a basketball court and jousting rings. Thanks to cooperation with Marshall-based internet provider Blaze Broadband, which has set up a hotspot there, people are also driving over to use the internet for free.
It takes work to constantly cut the grass, which is now done by Browning and Walt Mullen. “Anyone who drives by that park says it looks pretty darned good,” said Shoemaker. “It would be a huge amount to cut if we had to contract it out.”
Also in the park is the Alex Green Pavilion. Green, who died in 2013 at 93, was a cherished resident of Markham who was a charter member and past president of Leeds Ruritan Club. Green’s claim to fame with the club is having received a certificate for more than 57 years of perfect attendance at meetings.
“We don’t name buildings (or ballfields) after people unless they’re pretty special,” said Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.