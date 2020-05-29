For residents looking for a little good news -- Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported that for the past week, citizens, deputies and the local conservation police have been searching for an injured goose in and around the Brookside area of New Baltimore. “Numerous reports of the goose with a fishing hook stuck in its chest were received but the goose remained elusive,” he said.
Last night, a citizen on Lake Drive called in after spotting the goose laying under a tree in the yard. Cpl. Kristi Kiernan of the FCSO Animal Control Unit responded and was able to catch the goose.
Although suffering from the fish hook embedded in her chest, she was doing OK, said Hartman, and was transported to Blue Ridge Wildlife in Clarke County for treatment. He anticipates, “She will be ready to fly south for the winter after recovering!”
