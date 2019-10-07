The public can hear about the proposed safety and traffic management improvements on Broadview Avenue and intersection improvements at Broadview/West Shirley Avenue and Waterloo/Frost streets in Warrenton and express comments at a public hearing Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation staff will provide information and hear comments about the proposed design from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fauquier High School cafeteria at 705 Waterloo St.
The proposed improvements include the installation of a raised median, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, new sidewalks and turning lanes along the corridor to make it safer, less congested and more attractive.
The $8.6 million project has been discussed for a decade.
Construction could begin in 2022.
