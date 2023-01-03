After county supervisors Holder Trumbo (Scott District) and Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) announced that they will not seek re-election this year, their endorsed successors have kicked off their election campaigns for the two northern Fauquier seats.
Hume resident Michael Focazio, currently the vice-chairman of the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority, is running as an independent with McDaniel’s support for the Marshall District seat. No other candidates have announced their intention to run for the seat.
Ike Broaddus, a Broad Run resident and business owner in Vint Hill, is running as an independent with Trumbo’s support in the Scott District. A.J. Krick, an accountant from New Baltimore, announced Dec. 20 that he is running for the seat as a Republican but has not yet held any campaign events.
Neither Focazio nor Broaddus described themselves as opposed to all new development.But at campaign events last month, both men made the board’s zoning authority a central tenant of their campaign and emphasized that they want to prevent as much as possible development outside the county’s service districts — and maintain tight zoning controls even within service district boundaries.
Broaddus told supporters at a Dec. 30 campaign event in Vint Hill that he wanted to “protect farms and viewsheds … from intrusive development.” He is running, he said, “to honor the hard work that so many people have done … to keep Fauquier beautiful.”
At a Dec. 9 campaign event in Marshall, Focazio said that he wants to promote “balanced” commercial and residential development in the Marshall Service District, the only significant population center in the Marshall District, while continuing to restrict development in the “the rolling hills of the Piedmont” elsewhere in the district.
Focazio and Broaddus also have the support of some former county supervisors. Peter Schwartz, who represented the Marshall District from 2008 to 2015, expressed support for Focazio and Broaddus. Bill Downey, who held the Scott District seat from 2004 to 2007, attended Broaddus’ campaign kickoff.
The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 7 of this year. Supervisors serve four-year terms.
(0) comments
