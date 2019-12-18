The Fauquier County Planning Commission will resume a public hearing Thursday night and possibly vote on an application to rezone about 112 acres in New Baltimore for greater density. The application is for the planned Broad Run Estates residential development off Broad Run Church Road.
County supervisors will make the final decision after the planning commission makes a recommendation.
The property is currently zoned one unit per acre; the request increases that to four units per acre. There would be a maximum of 166 single-family lots on land incorporating what’s known as the Rohr parcel and Riley’s Estates. As part of the proposal development would be restricted to one lot at the nearby 73-acre Ringwood Farm, located on Ringwood Road and Rogues Road, adjacent to Kettle Run High School and Greenville Elementary School
The properties are within the New Baltimore Service District.
The planning commission on Sept. 19 voted to postpone action for 90 days and left the public hearing open. Concerns about traffic and housing density were expressed during the September meeting, which drew more than the 50 the meeting room can handle and spilled over into another room at the Warren Green building.
The applicant is willing to install a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail or sidewalk along the project’s frontage on Broad Run Church and Riley roads; dedicate a right-of-way on both roads should the county decide to make both or either a four-lane road in the future; develop a connector road running parallel to Broad Run Church Road that connects to Riley Road, and include in the design two connections to Broad Run Church Road.
Lakeside Homes, LLC, is the owner or contract owner of the 17 parcels of land for the Broad Run Estates project. A development with three lot types containing a variety of house types and designs are planned. Building elevations and colors will vary and there will be a mix of housing sizes.
The proposed development is diagonally across the intersection from C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School.
The commission Thursday will also hold public hearings on:
- A zoning text amendment to develop standards and definitions for solar facilities and create special standards for utility-scale solar projects
- A special-exception request to waive a public street requirement, waiver of a street length limitation, waiver of a requirement to connect to a public street and a request to reduce the required easement width from 50 to 40 feet. The requests all involve plans to subdivide property off Opal Road into four lots. The property owners are L. Henry and Madge Eicher.
- A special exception request to allow up to 50 events annually, each with a maximum of 225 attendees on property off Freemans Ford Road in Remington. The events would be weddings, receptions, corporate gatherings and the like.
The commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Warren Green building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
