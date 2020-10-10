The Bridge Community Church will be launching an in-person homework help center starting Wednesday, Oct. 14. Through a donation from Make It Happen Grant through the PATH Foundation, TBCC will open its doors to Fauquier County students every Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for free tutoring.
Online registration is preferred as spots are limited to 20 students. Registration is available online at bridge4life.com/calendar.
Internet services are available at the church for students to use during their homework help sessions.
Lauren Smith, executive administrative assistant and assistant ministry director, said that tutors have been recruited -- from the church and nearby. All those working with the children have had a background check completed, she said.
Smith added that COVID-19 preventative measures will be followed, including handwashing and temperature checks upon arrival. Face masks will be made available.
The church is located at 8774 James Madison Highway Warrenton.
Anyone with questions may call the church office at 540-341-7409.
