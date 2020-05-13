The Wi-Not Stop in Bealeton was packed on May 9; the Bridge Community Church was paying for customers' gas as a gesture of support during the COVID-19 health crisis. Pastor Greg Hackett was directing traffic that morning and said, “There were 40 cars lined up already when we opened up at 10 a.m.”
The volunteers worked in shifts of 20 to pump the pre-paid gas for residents. Hackett said that by the end of the day, 580 cars had pulled in to fill up.
The church partnered with Wine Energy, which owns Wi-Not Stop, to pay for the gas.
