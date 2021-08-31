BREAKING NEWS: Warrenton Horse Show classes canceled for Wednesday in the face of Hurricane Ida

Return to action for the historic Warrenton Horse Show will have to wait a little longer -- after press time Tuesday, the show committee made the difficult decision to suspend competition scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1, as the late weather forecast calls for heavy rains and fierce storms tomorrow.
The 122nd renewal of the show will start the morning of Thursday, Sept. 2, says show president Helen Wiley, and classes not held on Wednesday could be added to other days of the show that runs through Sunday.
The show is held at the Warrenton Horse Show Grounds, 60 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton.
Updated details will be on the Warrenton Horse Show Association Facebook page and at warrentonhorseshow.com.
