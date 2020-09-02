During distance learning, school breakfasts and lunches are available for purchase at Fauquier County Public Schools, the school division announced in a news release. Free meals are available to students who qualify.
Meal packs consisting of five breakfasts and five lunches can be picked up at drive-thru locations, hot meals can be picked up at schools and hot meals are available for anyone participating in an in-school program, according to a brochure prepared by the Fauquier County School Nutrition program.
Drive-thru meals are available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pearson Elementary School, Claude Thompson Elementary School, Mary Walter Elementary School, Auburn Middle School, Cedar Lee Middle School, Marshall Middle School, Warrenton Middle School, Fauquier High School and Liberty High School.
Plans are also underway to begin delivering meals to select locations in the community beginning Sept. 8.
Meals will be available for $1.70 for breakfast and $2.90 for lunch. Students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals will be provided meals for free. To apply for free meals, visit www.myschoolapps.com/application.
For more information, contact your school’s cafeteria manager at the following phone numbers:
Elementary schools:
- Bradley: 540-422-7516
- Brumfield: 540-422-7536
- Coleman: 540-422-7556
- Grace Miller: 540-422-7596
- Pearson: 540-422-7616
- Ritchie: 540-422-7656
- Smith: 540-422-7677
- Thompson: 540-422-7693
- Mary Walter: 540-422-7718
Middle schools:
- Auburn: 540-422-7417
- Cedar Lee: 540-422-7436
- Marshall: 540-422-7457
- Taylor: 540-422-7479
- Warrenton: 540-422-7496
High schools:
- Fauquier: 540-422-7313
- Kettle Run: 540-422-7342
- Liberty: 540-422-7370
