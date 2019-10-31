Park and ride lot is open for commuters; lighting to be installed soon
Commuters may resume parking at the Brandy Station Park and Ride lot at the intersection of Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 663 (Alanthus Road) in Culpeper County after the park and ride expansion project was completed about one month ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Dominion Energy will install lighting at a later date.
The project, funded via SMART SCALE<http://dashboard.vasmartscale.org/project-details?id=109523/>, increased the capacity of the park and ride lot to about 95 spaces. The expanded lot is accessible from Route 663 and Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road). All vehicles will exit onto Route 685.
For more information, visit the project web page: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/brandyparkandride.asp.
