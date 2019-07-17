The Warrenton park and ride on U.S. 15/29 is currently being expanded. Now, users of the Brandy Station Park and Ride lot are facing a temporary closure of that lot.
Commuters using the Brandy Station lot at the intersection of U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and VA 663 (Alanthus Road) in Culpeper County will need to find an alternate parking location when an expansion project begins next week.
On July 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will close the entire Brandy Station lot, including the spaces on the south side of VA 663 for construction. The lot will be closed through Nov. 25.
Commuters are advised to use VDOT’s interactive park and ride map to find an alternate parking location.
VDOT reminds commuters that the Warrenton Park and Ride lot in Fauquier County is also under construction but is open for parking. Some parking spaces closest to U.S. 15/29 are closed.
The new Brandy Station lot will be accessible from Va. 663 and Va. 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road). All vehicles will exit onto Va. 685.
The project team will soon place project information letters on vehicles parked in the Brandy Station lot to inform owners about the upcoming work. About 12 hours before towing begins, a tow warning notice will be placed on all vehicles parked in the lot. Any vehicles in the lot on July 24 will be towed.
Under a $627,928 construction contract, VDOT contractor Tavares Concrete Co., Inc. of Lorton will increase the capacity of the Brandy Station park and ride lot to about 95 spaces. For more information, visit :http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/brandyparkandride.asp.
The Warrenton lot is projected to be finished by Nov. 8. What was a 212-space lot will grow to 360 spaces. The $589,713 project under contractor Tavares Concrete Co. Inc. of Lorton also includes bike racks, sidewalk along the Va. 605 side and improved lighting.
