A Brandy Station man was arrested Aug. 24 at Weaversville Road in Bealeton and charged with five felony counts of animal fighting related to alleged “rooster fighting events,” according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Martinez Sepulveda, 21, was held on a $5,000 secured bond. According to court records, he was later released on bail. He will be arraigned Aug. 27 in Fauquier County General District Court.
On its own, animal fighting is a class 1 misdemeanor, but Sepulveda is charged with using a “device or substance intended to enhance an animal's ability to fight or to inflict injury upon another animal,” which is a class 6 felony under Virginia law, according to the press release.
Deputies from the animal control division of the sheriff’s office made the arrest and led the investigation. In early August, the press release said, deputies were informed of possible “organized rooster fighting events” on the 10500 block of Weaversville Road. According to the release, the deputies “found evidence during their investigation to proceed with criminal charges” and executed two search warrants at the address Aug. 24. A third search warrant was executed Aug. 25 in Culpeper County.
Forty-seven roosters, seven hens and “multiple items consistent with animal fighting” were seized by deputies, said the press release. The Fauquier County SPCA is housing the seized birds.
The press release said that assistance in the investigation was provided by: the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Fauquier County SPCA, the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force, the Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Animal Control and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
