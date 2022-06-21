After nearly four years at the helm of Warrenton’s government, Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer has announced that she will step down next month. “I think that Warrenton needs to tackle the next challenges in front of it, and I need to do the same thing with my career,” Schaeffer, 41, said Tuesday, noting especially that running a government during the pandemic has put a strain on her family life.
Schaeffer holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a bachelor’s in public administration. She first came to the town government in 2016 as the director of community development after more than a decade working in the private sector. The town council appointed her as the interim town manager in the fall of 2018 after then Town Manager Brannon Godfrey was fired by the council. In 2019, the council appointed Schaeffer to the role permanently.
Schaeffer likened her tenure, much of which took place during the pandemic, to guiding a ship through a hurricane. Now that the town is out of the eye of the storm, she said, “sometimes you need to have someone else take them to the other side.” The council finalized a budget last week after a months-long process, and the mayor and two council seats are on the ballot this November. “It’s a logical time for [the council] and for me,” she said of her decision to step down. “I’ve accomplished what I’ve wanted to, and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together [with the town council].” She plans to help with the transition to a new town manager, she said.
For a town manager, whose position reports to the town council as a whole, best implementing “the will of council” — a phrase Schaeffer often uses — can be tricky in the best of times. Current town council members have often struggled to find consensus.
But Schaeffer was nothing but positive about her time at town hall. “This has by far been the highlight of my career,” she said. “The people I work with have been some of the best people — the smartest people — I’ve ever worked with.”
Even before the pandemic, Schaeffer’s to-do list was daunting. Some departments still used typewriters. Now, with the council’s backing, the town for the first time has an IT department. The town now streams public meetings live online and provides updates to residents through a Facebook page and a revamped website.
Codes and ordinances were years out of date and noncompliant with updated state laws when Schaeffer arrived. She guided the staff and council through the process of completely overhauling them. And Schaeffer led the effort to implement the council’s vision through the new 20-year comprehensive plan, which the council adopted last year after nearly two years of debate and revision.
When the pandemic hit, the town council relaxed zoning ordinances as part of the “Roll Out Warrenton” initiative; it allowed restaurants to use public parking spaces for outdoor dining and, eventually, regular closures of Main Street to vehicle traffic to promote out-of-town visitors. The latter two programs are still going strong today. Within a month of the pandemic reaching the East Coast, Schaeffer helped to organize a drive-thru farmers market. The market, located at the Fifth Street parking lot before the pandemic, is now a sprawling weekly event at town hall and has grown “exponentially,” she said. To implement it all, Schaeffer had to navigate changing directives from the council and rapidly evolving pandemic-related regulations from the state.
Those and related efforts made Warrenton a destination for many visitors from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, and it’s that kind of economic vibrancy that is especially important to Schaeffer. “I want every store[front] that exists to be full. I want every business to be thriving,” she said. “I got the opportunity to put my urban planning skills to use … to make a real difference during the pandemic,” she added.
Schaeffer also pointed to her hiring of Police Chief Mike Kochis in early 2020. She used a unique process, forming two committees to advise her. One was composed of civilians, the other of police officers. The person chosen for the job, she said, needed “both to be a good cop … but also needs to be someone the public can talk to.” Kochis had never led an entire police department before, she noted, but he proved to be perfect for the role in Warrenton.
Schaeffer especially praised Kochis’ efforts to modernize the department and implement community policing practices — something for which his department has since received national attention. This was all the more pertinent in the wake of the May 2020 murder of a man by a police officer in Minnesota, an incident that sparked nationwide protests. Kochis’ ability to listen to the concerns of residents “proved to be even more important than I knew when I hired him,” Schaeffer said.
Kochis “was kind of reflective of what I felt was important coming into community development,” she said. Schaeffer’s goal in local government is “to make sure it’s fair — that not one group’s preference overshadows that of others,” she said.
Warrenton is many things to many people, Schaeffer said. It’s home to more than 10,000 people. It’s the economic hub of Fauquier County. It’s the seat of the county’s government and court systems. It’s a weekend destination for day-trippers from Northern Virginia. It’s a stop on the road for many commuters. Whomever council chooses to replace her, that person will need to be adept at listening attentively to people with widely disparate viewpoints and balancing those many competing interests, she said.
Sometimes, that can mean bringing bad news to the council. Schaeffer emphasized that Warrenton, like all small towns, does not have unlimited resources, meaning that elected officials have to make difficult choices about what to fund and what to cut. The next step for the town “is really focusing on what services it wants to provide — and provide well,” she said.
“Sometimes you have to tell them what they don’t want to hear, so they can make the best decision,” Schaeffer said, emphasizing that she has focused on providing actionable and accurate information to council members. The interactive budget visualization tool that the town staff created to help the council decide on a budget this year is a good example of that, she added. “You have to be able to give them all the data and let them make the best decision based on that data,” she said.
Schaeffer said in a letter to Mayor Carter Nevill, “I appreciate your unwavering support during my time here and look forward to seeing the exciting things you will accomplish in the coming years as another manager takes on the challenge.”
‘The right person at the right time’
When asked for comment Tuesday, elected officials said that Schaeffer was, as Vice Mayor James Hartman (Ward 4) put it, “Definitely the right person at the right time.” He added, “The way she led us through the pandemic, putting the survival of businesses and the welfare of our employees out front gained national attention and was truly remarkable.”
Nevill noted her efforts to make the government more efficient and responsive to the needs of the public. “She made long-overdue institutional improvements to how the town operates that position Warrenton well to continue delivering a high quality of life for our residents and prosperity for our businesses,” he said. “Under her steady hand, Warrenton enhanced existing businesses, while recruiting new ones, moved into a new, more open town hall and ensured our community bonds were strengthened. There is no question that these outcomes were what they were because of her.”
Nevill concluded, “Her passion for this town, and for the people who work with such dedication to make it the great place it is, is unparalleled. She has set a high bar, but she leaves the town stronger and more efficient, which will serve her successor well. She will be missed.”
Schaeffer “showed exemplary leadership in handling the COVID emergency,” said Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3). “She assisted the employees, citizens and local businesses on a 24-hour basis.”
Councilwoman Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) said, “I feel bad for Warrenton because she is leaving but feel blessed that we had her. She has put us in a good direction. I am a better person for knowing her.”
Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2), called Schaeffer a “visionary” who “steered us … with passion and energy through some very tough times.” He added that Schaeffer “is a great advocate for her staff — and particularly for police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.