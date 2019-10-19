Oak View National Bank recently announced that Jason Brady has joined the team as vice president and market leader for Rappahannock and Warren counties.
“We are thrilled Jason is joining us. His way of doing business aligns with ours so it is a great fit,” said Oak View National Bank Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman Michael Ewing. “We already support the Rappahannock community with our offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and we are ready for a physical presence in the area.”
The bank is actively looking for office space in Rappahannock for a loan production office.
With more than 15 years of banking experience, Brady was most recently vice president and business banking relationship manager with Atlantic Union Bank in Rappahannock County. Prior, he was vice president and senior commercial banker with Union Bank & Trust. He began his local banking career as vice president and commercial banker with the Rappahannock National Bank.
“Rappahannock is where my family and I call home. It’s a great area and I am honored to be able to bring back that true community banking feel to my neighbors,” said Brady. “Oak View’s way of providing banking is locally focused and highly personal; that is what we deserve here in Rappahannock County.”
Active in the community, Brady currently is a Rappahannock County Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee Member and is a member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. He is a past president of Businesses of Rappahannock, a past member of the Wakefield Country Day School Board of Directors and past Wakefield District representative for the Rappahannock County Planning Commission. He is a recipient of the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Association Heroism Award in 2019.
Brady is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor of science degree in resource management and a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville.
A resident of Flint Hill, Brady and his wife Nikki have two children.
Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank serves Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper. Visit www.oakviewbank.com.
