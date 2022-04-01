LIBERTY
-Outlook: After three years without a boys tennis team, Liberty conducted tryouts and fielded a team this spring. Glenn Skelley was listed cas the coach, but in a Friday email, Skelley stated he was "no longer involved."
Information on the current singles ladder and doubles combinations were not available due to the coaching situation.
(box)
KETTLE RUN
-Coach: Mike Ryon
-Varsity returnees: Jackson Craig (Jr.) and Andrei Dinu (Jr.)
-Newcomers: Joseph Latham (Sr.), Ramzi Shoman (Jr.), Nick Lincoln (Jr.), Nathan Dao (Jr.), Dayton Key (Soph.), Carles Suppin (Fr.).
-Singles ladder: 1, Craig. 2, Suppin. 3, Dinu. 4, Latham. 5, Shoman. 6, Key.
-Doubles ladder: 1, Craig/Suppin. 2, Dinu/Latham. 3. Shoman/Key.
-Outlook: Previous Kettle Run coach Mike Ryon is back after two years atop the Unity Reed team.
Ryon, who had coached four years at KRHS, feels his top three slots will be competitive, with fourth through eighth players newcomers, making practices a challenge.
No. 1 player Jackson Craig is "the most all-around talented and highly trained player I have had in the No. 1 singles position in all the years I have been coaching high school varsity teams,” Ryon said.
The Cougars bounced back from a 9-0 loss to Brentsville to score an 8-1 Northwestern District win over Liberty. "We are making progress. That was a no-doubt confidence booster early in the season for the boys," Ryon said.
He hopes to challenge for a postseason run, but "more importantly, my goal is to inspire the boys to 'enjoy' learning and competitively playing the game in hopes that they’ll continue to love to play it throughout their lifetimes."
(box)
FAUQUIER
-Coach: Ben Dronsick
-Varsity returnees: Lawrence Dronsick (Sr.), Jake Woodside (Soph.)
-Newcomers: Bryce Frost (Sr.), Ivan Dronsick (Fr.), Jack Baker (Fr.), Daniel Esparza (Fr.), Alec Moore (Fr.), Allen Martinez (Fr.).
-Singles ladder: 1, Lawrence Dronsick. 2, Woodside. 3, Ivan Dronsick. 4, Baker. 5, Frost. 6, Esparza
-Doubles ladder: 1, Lawrence Dronsick/Woodside. 2, Ivan Dronsick/Baker. 3. Frost/Esparza
-Outlook: New Fauquier coach Ben Dronsick has two anchors to the Fauquier boys tennis team in his son Lawrence and sophomore Jake Woodside.
No. 1 singles player Lawrence Dronsick and No. 2 Woodside have sculpted their skills in a high performance junior program at Chestnut Forks Athletic Club. Coach Dronsick expects them to be the top two in the county and be competitive beyond the borders.
With five freshmen, the rest of the squad is developing, says Dronsick, whose freshman son Ivan is playing No. 3 singles.
"All the other players are absolute beginners Most having never held a tennis racket before start of this season a few weeks ago,” he said.
"It’s a year for Lawrence and Jake to shine against long-standing county rivals and a foundational building year for the [Fauquier] boys tennis team as a whole," Dronsick concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.