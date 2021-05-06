BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW: Cougars look loaded, Falcons, Eagles could also contend

Local power Kettle Run should contend for the Northwestern District boys soccer title as usual, with Fauquier and Liberty also looking competitive.
KETTLE RUN
When we last saw a full season in 2019, Kettle Run overcame a lackluster start to win the Northwestern District boys soccer tournament title as the No. 5 seed.
It was the Cougars’ ninth region appearance in the program’s 11 years.
With a staggering 14 seniors back, Kettle Run is expected to thrive again, although the pandemic and short 10-game season will test everyone. “Not many teams want to end the season on the win, but that’s our goal,” said Roper, who guided the Cougars to state titles in 2015 and 2017.
Kettle Run’s back line is anchored by center backs John Otooni, a senior, and Griffin Eck, a freshman. Otooni started in goal for three years, but was needed elsewhere, with junior Luca Jontz between the sticks. The defense is completed with seniors Gregory Leach and David Jorgensen as outside defenders.
The midfield features Ryan Fiel and Cameron Barlowe, who will play more defensively, with Joel Williamson in front of them in an attacking role. All three are seniors.
Kettle Run will play a front three, with Garrett Ritter playing through the middle and J.T. Brumagim and Josh Umanzor out wide.
Ritter, Brumagim, and Ryan Fiel all scored in Kettle Run’s 3-0 opening win against John Handley.
Roper is concerned about the uncertainty of the pandemic. “If a breakout happens, then it happens, we’re just going to play every game like it could be our last one,” said Roper.
Returning varsity players include Barlowe, Brumagim, Fiel, Ritter, Otooni, Leach, Jorgensen, Konrad Anderson, Ethan Canterbury, Thomas Partain, Joseph Schimer, Ethan Thiriot, Williamson and Keagan Wright.
Newcomers are Alex Blanco-Alcala, Griffin Eck, Luca Jontz, Mitchell Kovacs, Noah Lenky, Aaron Sullivan, Ethan Sweeny and Josh Umanzor.
LIBERTY
Despite 14 returning players, coach Chase Cox considers Liberty to be a young team since most of the squad has no real game experience due to the lost 2020 season.
“I think we’re an up-and-coming program. We’re looking for big things to start happening,” said Cox, whose Eagles lost to Fauquier 2-1 in overtime and beat Sherando 3-2 in OT.
Starting a new season with two overtime games, especially without scrimmages to get players up to peak fitness, was a challenge. “There was a lot of cramping from all teams, which will be an issue for a while as we get back into it, get used to going 100%, but luckily we haven’t seen any bad injuries,” said Cox.
In goal, the Eagles start junior Iker Morales, a first-year starter. In front of Iker are two sophomore fullbacks, Collin Arey and Mason Lachance. The middle defenders are juniors Buddy Ball and Brandon Alducin.
“Defense is where it all starts at, so we’re trying to make it as solid as possible and I’m very confident those four can do that,” said Cox.
The midfield will feature brothers Declan (senior) and Brady (sophomore) Gallagher, along with Federic Ortiz, who may start in the midfield. The Gallaghers anchor the midfield, playing defensively and protecting the back line, while sophomore Sean Garner and junior Harry Kamara provide width to the midfield and some extra spark going forward.
At striker, sophomores Thanu Kairan and Anthony Matthys hope to pressure rival defenses with support from Nestor Villagomez and Hector Chinchilla off the bench.
“They’re young, but they’re guys who know how to find the back of the net, and they’ve got a lot of experience playing out of school, so I’m not worried,” said Cox.
The Eagles’ 14 returnees include Alducin, Arrey, Ball, Chinchilla, Kairan, Declan Gallagher, Garner, Matthys, Villagomez, Morales, Kamara, Federic Ortiz, Carlos Jose Paz and Jairo Turcios.
Liberty only has one returning senior, Declan Gallagher. Varsity newcomers are Brady Gallagher, Jerry Hernandez, Mason Lachance and Elia Powers.
Given their quality players, Liberty is hoping to make the playoffs in what figures to be a wide-open district. “Our goal is to win a conference title, which is a big goal, but if we bond as a team, and come together, we have a shot at it,” Cox said.
Because of the lack of scrimmages and corresponding fitness concerns, Co will substitute frequently.
FAUQUIER
Fauquier’s Chase Davenport is a second-year coach whose first season was scrapped by the pandemic, meaning he had to wait a year to get his first career win last week.
He also got his first loss, as the Falcons beat Liberty 2-1 in overtime and fell to Millbrook 2-0.
“I was giddy to get my first game going,” he said. “It’s all worth it.”
“I’ve told the boys if they execute the way we’re supposed to, we’ll be competitive in every single game,” said Davenport, who is making plenty of substitutions. “It’s like a chess match. We’re trying to have subs in constantly. Overall, we’ve played very well,” he said of the 1-1 start.
Davenport is teaching mathematics at Fauquier after previously teaching health and PE at Marshall Middle School. He was also an assistant boys soccer coach at Kettle Run.
The Falcons are a mix of young and old with nine seniors, eight juniors and three sophomores.
Fauquier’s main attacking player is forward Tommy Olney, with Jose Alvarez and Jonathan Alvarez also mixing time at forward.
Sam Potucek, Tony Cortes, Edwin Martinez, and Nate Hensley form the midfield foundation.
Jose Alvarez had the first Falcon goal and Olney the winning goal in a 2-1 season-opening overtime win over Liberty. Olney converted a corner kick from Cortes about two minutes in. “Tommy made a perfect run,” said Davenport.
The Falcons are using a three-defender formation with Conner Mollberg, Chris Chirasello and Daunte Painter handling the bulk of the work.
“We’re playing with a back three. The idea is to be offensive-minded, but it takes a lot out of the wingers,” said Davenport, describing how Olney has to recover on defense, as does wing player Anderson Calderon.
Gray Gilliam has started the first two games in goal. Jake Rinninger played the second half against Millbrook. “We don’t have a set starter,” said Davenport.
