Has boys lacrosse ever been so vibrant in Fauquier County?
Fauquier is coming off an historic season that saw the Falcons win the Class 4 Region B title over Liberty 23-10 and make the state semifinals for the first time.
Liberty’s program is also flying high after a banner 2021 season that included an upset of Kettle Run in the region semifinals and region runner-up finish.
And the Cougars were no slouches last year, making regionals yet again after winning region titles in 2018 and 2019.
What will 2022 bring?
FAUQUIER
After their amazing run to the state semis, the Falcons want to keep their train rolling.
Fauquier won last year’s region title over Liberty 23-10 and went on to play Dominion in the Class 4 semifinals. The Falcons battled in that affair, falling 13-10, but golden memories remain about the greatest season in program history.
Coach J.P. Tippett, going into his fourth season, fields a powerful squad loaded with 18 seniors.
With the sweet smell of success still lingering, the Falcons want more glory.
“We as a team are playing an up-tempo, high transition game that plays to our athletes’ strengths,” Tippett said. “We have a number of weapons on both sides of the ball throughout the depth chart.”
The Falcons look loaded. The defense starts with senior goalie Collin Anderson and includes defensemen Corey Burke and Ethan Polster, both seniors, and junior Brendon O’Hara.
Just like last year, the midfield looks dynamic with seniors Killian Petty, Braeden Propheter, Wyatt Croson, Matthew Fischer and junior Grady Panagos shouldering a lot of responsibility, along with senior Tyler Cadle and sophomore Billy Brooks.
Figuring to score lots of goals are senior attackmen Wes Heflin and Reece Kuhns.
“This season we have an immense class stepping up to fill these roles. We are focused on playing a six-man game on both sides of the ball,” said Tippett, whose assistant coaches are Sean Polster and Travis Brooks.
Team captains are Propheter, Hefliin and Kuhns.
Fauquier is 2-0, downing Lightridge 17-0 and Loudoun Valley 12-8.
“I truly believe we have a great chance to repeat the success of last season. With a strong and talented senior class, as well as a skilled underclassman we are looking to maintain the momentum we had last season,” Tippett said.
KETTLE RUN
Despite the loss of 10 seniors, Kettle Run coach Bryan Logan is anticipating another region berth. The Cougars captured region titles in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
The Cougars fell in last year’s region semis to Liberty and finished 7-3.
“We have a very solid team with lots of depth. It is going to be a wonderful season,” said Logan, who has Larry Blocker as assistant coach.
”We have a very young team. The young guys got experience last year and will be ready to fill in this year. We are excited about the new guys we have taking over, and then the returning three starters,” Logan said.
Senior starters include defensemen Garrett Hall and Devin Wilks and midfielder Zach Hallam.
The goalie is sophomore Luke Morarty, who has looked terrific so far. With returnees Hall and Wilks in front of him, the defense looks sound.
Other mainstays will be attackmen Jake Green, Bryce McAnany and Matt Green, who all have previous varsity experience.
The midfield mix is still emerging. Logan is pleased with the leadership and poise his squad has shown in their three scrimmages so far. Kettle Run beat Hylton and Tuscarora and lost to Class 6 power Patriot.
“We have a lot of untapped potential,” Logan said.
LIBERTY
After a spectacular 8-4 season that saw the Eagles upset Kettle Run 14-7 in the region semifinals, coach Mike Gesiotto is ready for more.
It was the biggest win in program history and the Eagles finished as region runners-up after falling to powerful Fauquier 23-10.
Liberty lost eight seniors, but there is plenty of talent back and a strong defense.
“We have a number of quality, younger players who will grow and contribute as the season progresses. Our ability to succeed will only be limited by our willingness to believe in ourselves,” said Gesiotto.
One of the Eagles’ headliners is senior midfielder Tyler Dyson, a Randolph Macon College recruit. Other standouts include attackman Caleb Laskaris and goalie Brennan Lasher, both seniors.
The defense is powered by seniors Austin Jacobs, Sammy Cox and Ethen Welch.
Liberty has scrimmaged twice, defeating Broad Run and losing to Tuscarora.
“Our goal is to play the game at a high level and be competitive in every contest,” said Gesiotto.
He sees his program on the rise: “Our philosophy is to respect the game and each other. Each player must do their part in order to contribute to the team dynamic.”
