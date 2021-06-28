Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier names new CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier announced Monday that Silvia Moore is the new chief executive officer of the organization effective immediately. The organization has been without a chief executive since Lynne Bell resigned March 8.
Moore was most recently the head of the Center for Teaching, Learning and Innovation at the Congressional School of Falls Church, Va., according to a press release. Moore also created the school’s Summer Academy and chaired the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
“As a young person, I benefited personally from the programs of the Boys & Girls Clubs, and I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to give back to the organization that helped me develop into a successful adult,” said Moore in the press release. “I look forward to building relationships with all our important partners in the community and to address the needs of families throughout Fauquier County.”
Moore is also a committee co-chair for Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, a national advocacy organization. She has also worked as a professor, general services officer, magazine editor and consular officer and holds a Ph.D in education from George Mason University.
“Throughout her career, she has engaged as an innovative leader and collaborator on initiatives to improve schools, working in partnership with diverse stakeholders, and always keeping the interests of children front and center,” the press release said.
Moore was offered the position after a national search assisted by the Boys and Girls Club of America’s CEO Search Team. The 14-member board of directors unanimously approved the decision to hire Moore, the press release said.
The organization’s mission is to “help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic minded, responsible adults.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.