It’s early February. That means it’s time for the Kettle Run High boys basketball team to make some noise.
In two of the last three years, Kettle Run played spoiler in the Northwestern District tournament – stealing region berths as a No. 6 seed in 2020 and No. 4 seed in 2022.
Can they do it this year? As the No. 5 seed, the Cougars need two upsets beginning Friday at No. 4James Wood in the quarterfinals.
“It’s never easy to win in Winchester so we need to bring our ‘A’ game,” said coach Demond Tapscott.
Kettle Run has been the county’s best team this year, going 9-8, including 5-7 in district play to finish tied with James Wood, which won a tiebreaker to host Friday’s game.
The Cougars opened 0-3 after losses to James Wood, Liberty and Sherando, then reeled off three district wins in their next four games to reach a 3-4 mark in the district. They’ve lost three of their last five to close the season, including a tough 62-61 loss to Handley.
The late stretch ended with a solid 80-65 win against Fauquier last Friday on Senior Night as Jordan Tapscott scored 26, Caleb Walker 15 and J.J. Mulhern 11.
Should the Cougars win Friday at James Wood, they’d face No. 1 seed Sherando on Feb. 14 in the semifinals. Sherandoearned a bye after downing Handley 73-71 in double overtime Monday to win the regular season title in a tiebreaker game.
Kettle Run is 1-1 against James Wood this year, losing 74-60 on Dec. 13 in Winchester, then blowing out the Colonels 67-27 on Jan. 10 in Nokesville.
As the No. 4 seed last year, they downed No. 5 Liberty in the quarterfinals, then stunned No. 1 seed Millbrook 50-48 in the semifinals.
In 2020, Kettle Run made regionals as the No. 6 seed, downing No. 2 seed Handley 47-45 in the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 seed James Wood in the quarters.
Eagles seeded No. 7, Fauquier No. 6
Liberty coach Pat Frazer’s No. 7-seeded squad will play at No. 2 Handley.
“The guys are really excited to start the district season. Our team has dealt with some adversity this year, but it has been an enjoyable season,” said Frazer.
He noted Liberty was 2-10 in district play but led in the fourth quarter in seven of the 12 district games. “We were a competitive team and that hasn’t quit fighting. Believe it or not, we are going in with a lot of confidence,” Frazer said.
Fauquier was also 2-10 in district play. They earned the No. 6 seed in a tiebreaker with Liberty and plays at No. 3 Millbrook.
The Pioneers won both meetings, including one held way back on Nov. 29, beating the Falcons 56-34, then again on Jan. 10 by a score of 64-52.
