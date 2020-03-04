B_FHS_BBask_38_Devin_Lewis_2_LHS_BBask_Derrick_Brooks_10.JPG

Fauquier's Devin Lewis (center) and Liberty's Derrick Brooks (right) each made the Class 4C all-region teams.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Matthew Anderson, Loudoun County, Sr.
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Mark Alexander, Loudoun County
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Steve Grubbs, Millbrook

FIRST TEAM

Matthew Anderson, Loudoun County, Sr.

Trent Dawson, Loudoun Valley, Sr.

Demetri Gardner, Handley, Jr.

Drew Tapscott, Kettle Run, Sr.

Julien Hagerman, Millbrook, Sr.

Sam Shelton, Dominion, Sr.

Mark Siegel, Loudoun County, Sr.

Devin Lewis, Fauquier, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Max Jannes, Heritage, Jr.

Dejour McCray, Culpeper, Sr.

Jadon White, Tuscarora, Sr.

Clyde Volker, Loudoun Valley, Sr.

Derrick Brooks, Liberty, Sr.

Tyson Steward, Millbrook, Sr.

Max Mancuso, Dominion, Sr.

James Cornwell, James Wood, Sr.

