TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Matthew Anderson, Loudoun County, Sr.
- Co-Coach of the Year: Mark Alexander, Loudoun County
- Co-Coach of the Year: Steve Grubbs, Millbrook
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Anderson, Loudoun County, Sr.
Trent Dawson, Loudoun Valley, Sr.
Demetri Gardner, Handley, Jr.
Drew Tapscott, Kettle Run, Sr.
Julien Hagerman, Millbrook, Sr.
Sam Shelton, Dominion, Sr.
Mark Siegel, Loudoun County, Sr.
Devin Lewis, Fauquier, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Max Jannes, Heritage, Jr.
Dejour McCray, Culpeper, Sr.
Jadon White, Tuscarora, Sr.
Clyde Volker, Loudoun Valley, Sr.
Derrick Brooks, Liberty, Sr.
Tyson Steward, Millbrook, Sr.
Max Mancuso, Dominion, Sr.
James Cornwell, James Wood, Sr.
