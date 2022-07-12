A Richmond judge revoked the $15,000 bond set for an undocumented immigrant facing a weapons charge after police alleged he was connected to foiled mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July.
Lawyers on both sides agreed to revoke the bond of 52-year-old Julio Alvardo-Dubon, who appeared in court wearing a blue jumpsuit and orange face mask.
In the brief hearing, attorneys noted an immigration detainer is pending for Alvardo-Dubon, an indicated federal authorities intend to take custody of him.
Alvardo is not in the country legally, according to court documents. He is facing a felony charge of firearm possession by a non-citizen.
The mass shooting plot alleged by Richmond police was not mentioned in court Monday, and lawyers on both sides declined to comment further on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.