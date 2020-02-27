Watching the Highland Hawks boys basketball team play brings one to the natural conclusion that the high school 3-point line is too close.
It’s been moved back in college, but it remains 19 feet, nine inches in high school and the Hawks are taking full advantage.
With a lineup that features three deadeye shooting guards in Angelo Brizzi, Zion Hanberry and Yusef Salih and 6-foot-7 sharpshooting big man Caleb Furr, Highland has a clear strategy for winning their first boys basketball state title. That tactic can best be described as “Bombs away.”
The Hawks (23-2) made history Wednesday with a 81-68 win over long-time power Miller School in the VISAA Division II quarterfinals, thus advancing to the state semis for the first time.
They’ll play Norfolk Collegiate Friday at 5:15 p.m. at Virginia State in Petersburg. The state final is Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Hawks made nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 12.
Brizzi scored a game-high 23 points and made four threes, Furr scored 22 and made two threes, Salih scored 18 and made three threes, and Hanberry scored 10 and made two threes.
Highland opened the game red-hot, taking 8-0 and 12-3 leads thanks to 3-pointers from Brizzi, Hanberry and Furr, who was fouled on his shot form the top of the key and made the free-throw for a rare four-point play.
But Miller never quit and made periodic runs at the Hawks all night to keep the game captivating. Miller tied it at 21-21 early in the second before the Hawks spurted to a 42-32 halftime edge thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Zach Hayes off a feed from Furr.
Highland also weathered some Miller surges in the second half. Miller outscored Highland 22-15 in the third to close to 57-54 entering the fourth.
A free throw by Miller's 6-foot-7 star forward Clarence Rupert (20 points) closed the deficit to 57-55. Moments later talented Miller guard Quadir Pettaway (22 points) drilled his fifth 3-pointer to keep it tight at 61-58.
Highland always had an answer. Salih scored seven straight points off a drive, pullup three and short bank shot to build Highland’s lead back into safe territory at 68-58.
Soon the celebration was on as coach Brian Hooker later addressed the importance of the win.
“This is the furthest Highland boys basketball has ever gotten, getting to the state semifinals. When we first got together as a team in the fall we set goals and we all said we wanted to get to Richmond and wanted to play in the Final Four,” Hooker said.
“We never stopped talking about it. We wanted to practice everyday to prepare for these state teams. On a night like tonight when we had a great basketball team in front of you, you’re prepared and you’re ready.”
Overheard after the game was a Yale University assistant basketball coach praising Hooker and his team, calling them “the fastest-paced team in high school basketball.”
Hooker designed it that way, letting his guards dominate from deep.
“We’re gonna keep trying it, that’s what we do. We try to model this system to our players. We thought we had some really strong guards and our inside guys were good, but didn’t have a lot of varsity experience. We wanted to create a system that allowed these three guards to go and play,” he said.
Hooker noted that the quarterfinals have previously tripped the Hawks up. This year they had a bye, which really helped.
Now they get to play at least one more game and maybe two.
"You see how dangerous we can be. We’ve had some really good wins, we’ve won some games on the road, and games against some of the top teams in the state. Think we’re deserving of that 2 seed. And here we go, we’re going to Richmond," Hooker said.
