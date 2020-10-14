Outside groups have funneled $2.5 million into media and advertising in the 5th Congressi…

Biographical highlights

5th Congressional District Republican candidate Bob Good is a former Liberty University associate athletics director and was the chief fundraiser for the university’s athletic program. He worked at the university from 2005 until 2020, when he resigned to focus full-time on his congressional campaign.

Prior to working for Liberty University, Good worked for Citigroup for 15 years, primarily in the bank’s lending division. He started his career as a bank branch manager in Virginia Beach before moving to Wilmington, Delaware to become a training director, and then to Atlanta, Georgia where he served as a district manager for the bank.

Good grew up in north New Jersey, the second of four siblings. His family moved to Lynchburg, Virginia when he was 9 years old, when his father decided to attend Liberty University Baptist Theological Seminary.

Good attended Liberty Christian Academy as a teen where he joined the school’s wrestling team, ultimately going on to win a state wrestling championship. His athletic skill led to a partial scholarship at Liberty University where he graduated with a finance degree in 1988 and later a master's in business administration.

Good married his now-wife, Tracey Good, shortly after graduating from Liberty University. They have three children.