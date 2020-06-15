Nominating convention process

Compared to the more common primary method of choosing a party’s nominee for public office, a nominating convention is a different process altogether, and much more complex.

According to a Republican Party of Virginia handbook, a convention is a public assembly of delegates, who volunteer to be representatives of a constituent unit, or group, to act for the entire group. In the case of the 5th District, they represent their distinct counties. At the convention, delegates vote for the candidate of their choice.

Under the rules of the 5th Congressional District Republican Party Committee, each local party committee has some flexibility in the method of selecting delegates to a convention, so long as delegates “are in accord with the principles of the Republican Party” and express their intent to support all Republican nominees to public office in the subsequent general elections.

The Fauquier County Republican Committee, for instance, simply requires individuals who wish to be a delegate to the convention to file a petition with the county committee. The applicants are screened by a county committee to ensure they comply with the requirements to be a delegate. If the number of candidate delegates does not exceed the maximum number of delegates allotted to the county committee, the applicants become delegates to the district convention; there is an additional layer of screening of delegates at the district level to make sure they meet eligibility requirements.

At the convention itself, voting is not tallied by the raw number of votes. Instead, each county’s delegates’ votes are weighted based on a formula determined by the state party committee. (Essentially, each delegation receives one weighted vote per 250 votes cast for the Republican nominees in the most recent presidential and gubernatorial elections.)

The delegation for Fauquier County, for example, has 115 weighted votes. On Saturday, 100, or 68%, of the 147 individual delegates from Fauquier voted for Riggleman, meaning 68% of the delegation’s weighted vote went to Riggleman, and 32% went to Good.