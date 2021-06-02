Board of Zoning Appeals will hear arguments in Wildcat Mountain dispute Thursday

A dispute over whether a farm road that was granted a county permit was really designed to be a go-kart racetrack heads to the Board of Zoning Appeals this week, with arguments coming into sharper focus as new claims emerge.
On one side is Najaf Husain, a Fauquier landowner and semi-professional race car driver, who obtained a permit to build a looping paved farm road on his property. On the other side are several neighbors, who appealed to overturn the permit by claiming that the road was actually being built as a track for miniature Formula-1 racers.
The neighbors had initially presented no evidence to back their claim. But last week they filed affidavits with the BZA stating why they believed that Husain planned to build the miniature racetrack: One said he heard of the plan from a Husain business partner, and the other said she learned of it from a friend of Husain’s former wife. They acknowledged, however, that the information was “circumstantial evidence.”
Shortly afterward, Husain responded to their filing, saying their claims were “rife with speculation and hearsay.” Through a lawyer, he sent a letter to the BZA reiterating his position that the looping paved road he planned for his property was only for farm use, and noted if he used it as a go-kart track, the zoning office could revoke his permit and seek civil penalties and criminal prosecution.
The matter will be heard at the BZA meeting June 3. The parties to the dispute did not respond to requests for comment.
Appealing the permit are members of the Arundel family, which has owned and lived on Wildcat Mountain since 1947. (Peter Arundel is a former owner of the Fauquier Times.) Arguing to keep his permit is Husain, a New Jersey native and software entrepreneur who lives on 250 acres of land once owned by the Arundels. In 2012, he bought the nearby Morningside Training Farm from them as a place for his son, an equestrian, to train, and he serves on the board of the Great Meadow steeplechase course and polo center.
Husain is also an auto racing enthusiast: according to racing websites, he has competed in 40 international races since 2015, with two second places and a third at major tracks such as LeMans, Monza, Sebring and Watkins Glen.
On April 2 Husain was granted a county zoning permit to build what was labeled a “paved access road” to a proposed barn and a “grassed/dirt” trail. Part of the access road was an oval with interior loops, 20 feet wide. The trail was approved retroactively, since it had already been built and was being used by horses and dirt bikes.
In mid-April a neighbor, Ralph “Bobby” Kirk, noticed construction equipment on Husain’s property and researched the permits. He saw a plan for a paved road that looked suspiciously to him like a racetrack, and shared his information with neighbors.
On April 24, according to an affidavit from Peter Arundel, Arundel had a Zoom conversation with a long-time business partner of Husain who told him that Husain planned to build on his property a track for “shifter-karts,” souped-up go karts that resemble miniature Formula-1 racers. The business partner could not be reached for comment.
Jocelyn Alexander, who is Peter Arundel’s cousin, said in a separate affidavit that she was told by a close friend of Husain’s former wife that the former wife told her “Husain had been planning to build and operate a ‘shifter-kart’ on their property,” and that she told her then-husband that the “neighbors would hate it due to the noise levels it would create.” The former wife and her friend both declined to comment.
On April 29, Alexander filed an appeal with the BZA to revoke Husain’s grading permit, claiming that it was based on “misrepresentations” by Husain that the road was for “personal and ag[ricultural] use only” when it was, in fact, to be used for miniature Formula-1 type go-karts. She said she is concerned about noise, possible runoff and pollution and the effect of a track on property values.
In a response to the appeal, the county zoning office said there was no evidence of misrepresentation in the application for the permit; Zoning Administrator Amy Rogers asked the BZA to uphold the permit’s approval. In her filing last week, Alexander said she was not seeking to blame Rogers, as she would not have known of the “circumstantial evidence” that Alexander and Arundel uncovered.
Husain said in a letter to the BZA that the loops in the road were designed so farm equipment and horse trailers could easily be backed into the barn. He said the dirt trail was already being used for riding horses and dirt bikes, that none of this was for commercial use, and that the road was “not for use as a motorized mini ‘Formula 1’ type go-kart” track.
Much of the filings from the two parties last week focused on legal arguments over Alexander’s standing to file the appeal and whether Husain’s first letter to the BZA was legally proper.
In his earlier letter to the BZA, Husain, citing a Virginia court decision, claimed that Alexander was not an adjoining landowner and not an aggrieved party and therefore had no standing to file the BZA appeal. Alexander cited the same decision and other law to argue that she did.
Alexander also argued that Husain’s first letter was an “unlawful pleading” and should be dropped from the record. Husain countered with legal arguments to argue that it was legal and valid. Alexander also argued that the BZA should compel witnesses called by her to testify, and that their time to make their case should not be limited to 20 minutes. The BZA has said it will decide on those items at its meeting.
