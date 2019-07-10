The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors is scheduled this Thursday to resume consideration of an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan that updates the rural lands chapter.
The chapter deals with farmland preservation, quality of life, growth management and conservation. The existing chapter was developed and adopted in the 1990s. The county’s community development department has been working on a rewrite that focuses on the traditional concerns of preserving farmland, historic sites and open spaces, while including language to help farmers branch out in ways that expand the rural economy without compromising the county’s rural character.
The county planning commission in April approved a recommendation that the supervisors approve the comprehensive plan amendment. The supervisors held a public hearing on May 9 but voted to postpone action and leave the hearing open until the July meeting in order to allow more time for public comment.
The public hearing will resume after the regular meeting of the supervisors is called to order at 6:30 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton.
The supervisors could vote on the rural lands chapter amendment following the public hearing.
The board will also hold public hearings on:
Allowing major kennels in conjunction with veterinary clinics as a special use in planned commercial industrial development districts.
Allowing a Warrenton Hunt Sporting Clays two-day event as a special exception.
Approving a renewal of a special exception for Northpoint Training to continue operating an indoor and outdoor technical school that includes firearms training on property in Goldvein.
Initiating condemnation proceedings against four property owners after failure to obtain easements for land needed for the Catlett-Calverton public sewer system.
Making revisions and amendments to the county code chapter pertaining to vehicles. Changes are needed in order to comply with state code and to remove out-of-date provisions such as references to county tax stickers, which are no longer issued.
Abandoning a portion of Old Mountain Road and/or Old Country Road, a discontinued secondary state road running from Cannonball Gate Road through Ingleton Farm in the Marshall District.
The board has also scheduled a work session at 1 p.m. to discuss a zoning ordinance text amendment to allow family members to subdivide property with non-common open space easements. Certain criteria would have to be met and 85 percent of the property would have to remain non-common open space.
For a complete agenda and supporting documents, those interested may visit: http://agenda.fauquiercounty.gov/MeetingView.aspx?MeetingID=164&MinutesMeetingID=-1&doctype=Agenda.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
