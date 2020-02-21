At the Feb. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting:
Board members unanimously adopted a resolution to suspend indefinitely fiber-optic cable expansion in the county in favor of pursuing the wireless broadband initiative “more rigorously.”
Supervisors also unanimously adopted an amendment to change the minimum district size in a business park zoning district from 5 acres to 3. The amendment will affect zoning districts in New Baltimore, Catlett and Midland.
John King, a longtime organizer of the Fauquier Flying Circus, spoke at a public hearing on whether to grant a lease at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport to DC Skydiving Center. King said that he was concerned that the planes operated by the skydiving operation would damage the experience of the Flying Circus and disrupt local churches and Midland Christian Academy. County attorney Kevin Burke said the skydiving firm has agreed to accommodate church services and funerals, and that the only matter being considered was whether to grant a lease for office and storage space. The FAA requires the airport to allow the skydiving firm to land at the airport. Supervisors Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run) and Chris Granger (Center) both said they understood King’s concerns but that granting the lease was in the best interests of the county. The measure passed unanimously.
During citizens time, two representatives of the Marshall Business and Residents Association and three other Marshall residents asked the board to cease the Marshall Main Street Project. MBRA president Mary Wilkerson said the project would increase the lighting tax in the business district and ultimately only improve one short stretch of road. “$6.1 million for one block?” she asked rhetorically, referring to the estimated total cost of the project, 80% of which would be funded by a Federal Highway Administration grant. Barbara Hoylman, owner of Bears Soft Serve, added that the increased taxes and the construction itself – by pushing traffic away from Main Street - would “absolutely destroy my business.”
Also during citizens time, Tony Wells, president of The Plains Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, asked the board to help facilitate the sale of a property near the fire station that could house up to four members of the company. The transaction would be entirely funded by the organization and does not require public funds or approval. Wells said the purchase will “help solve the problem of housing” first responders. Gerhardt said that he hopes “the county can streamline this process.”
The fiscal year 2021 budget process will begin at the next board of supervisors meeting on March 12. “The budget is the most important thing we do,” said Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall).
The Sanctuary at Barrel Oak
One item not up for vote during Thursday’s meeting was the question of the proposed Sanctuary at Barrel Oak in Delaplane, which would include a 42-room resort, dining facilities and allow for up to 78 events per year; the resort would need four special exemptions from the county. The proposal has met with fierce opposition from residents and local preservation groups, among them Piedmont Environmental Council and Mosby Heritage Area Association, who say the proposal would threaten the rural character of the county.
Brian Roeder, who owns Barrel Oak Winery and proposed the resort, postponed his request for special exemptions before Thursday’s board of supervisors meeting, explaining that he did not think the proposal had enough votes to pass. (Last October, the planning commission voted 3-2 not to recommend the proposal to supervisors.)
Roeder told the Fauquier Times that he believes there is “zero question” that the majority of Fauquier residents support his proposal, adding that more letters were sent to the board supporting the proposal than opposing it, and that comments online were mostly supportive. He maintained his argument that “smart growth initiatives” like his are essential for making agriculture viable in the county and minimizing the loss of farmland.
He said that when agriculture is no longer profitable for a landowner, they often sell the land to a housing developer. The resort, he said, would create a viable alternative to “rural sprawl” by “enhancing” agriculture and encouraging visitors to spend more time and money in the county, increasing the tax base and giving small farmers a local market for their goods. “That’s where you save the land,” he said. He added that “his is part of a bigger process” to avert the loss of farmland.
He acknowledged that opposition to his proposal is well-organized, but maintained it represents a minority of the community at large. He said he does not know what the future holds for the proposal, but he hopes “thoughtful, reasoned analysis” will prevail.
Speaking during citizen’s time, Roeder thanked county staff for their “very high level of professionalism” throughout the application process, and said that despite opposition to his proposal, he still believes that his plan and others like it are the best way to preserve the agricultural character of the county. “Napa Valley is an example of what Fauquier could be,” he told the supervisors.
Pushback against any future reintroduction of the plan promises to be intense. Jennifer Moore, speaking on Thursday to the supervisors on behalf of Mosby Heritage Area Association, said that “there will be a strong opposition” to the plan if it is revived.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
