The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over the Washington, D.C., region – including parts of Fauquier County – at approximately noon on Saturday, May 2.
“The 20-minute joint flyover is a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders,” said a May 1 tweet from the Blue Angels, who in recent weeks have been participating with the Thunderbirds in joint flyovers in cities around the country.
According to the flight path published on official social media accounts, the flyover will pass over Fairfax County at approximately 11:55 a.m., continue over Sudley Springs and Haymarket before reversing direction at New Baltimore and Vint Hill towards Bristow, where the flight will turn toward Washington, D.C.
A flyover over the National Mall is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. All times are subject to change.
“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” said the tweet from the Blue Angels. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.”
