Blessing of animals at Warrenton Presbyterian Church

Warrenton Presbyterian Church invites the community for its annual Blessings of the Animals service on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 91 Main Street, and the service will be held on the church’s front lawn. Those participating are encouraged to bring their pet, as well as a blanket or a lawn chair.
Pastor Jim Lunde said: “This year, more than ever, we are reminded of the comfort and joy our pets bring to us. During this pandemic, people of all ages have seen first-hand how important our animal friends are to us.”
COVID protocols will be observed, including social distancing. Those in attendance are requested to wear a mask.
For more information on the gathering, please contact the church office at 540-347-2213, or visit the website at www.wpcva.com.
