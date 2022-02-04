Black Republican denied membership in General Assembly’s Black Caucus

The only Black Republican in the House of Delegates voiced frustration Thursday that he was denied membership in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
First-term Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, said the decision came after he told the caucus he disagreed with most of its platform, which skews largely Democratic and progressive. The caucus was recently a leading voice in recent police reform initiatives, many of which GOP lawmakers are trying to roll back.
“I don’t know what to do,” Cordoza said in a floor speech. “I’m a legislator, I’m Black, and I want to help the Black community. Maybe I need to start my own caucus, the Virginia Non-Leftist Black Caucus.”
The speech drew vigorous applause from the otherwise all-White GOP caucus, which last included a Black member in 2004, when now-Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears served in the chamber.
Cordoza ticked off a list of Black Caucus policy goals he disagreed with, including ending qualified immunity for police, making unionization easier, taking steps to mitigate COVID-19 impacts, preserving abortion rights and transitioning to clean energy and clean car standards.
But he said he was particularly offended by the caucus’ support of gun safety measures. He quoted Ida B. Wells, famous for her investigations into lynching in the South, who once wrote that “a Winchester rifle should have a place of honor in every Black home, and it should be used for that protection which the law refuses to give.”
The speech drew frustration from members of the Black Caucus, including Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, who rose to suggest Cordoza was not telling the whole truth.
“On this day, as you celebrate someone and lift someone up, you have not received all the facts,” Torian said. “So receive all the facts first.”
The caucus’ chairman, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, declined to elaborate and Torian was not immediately reachable for comment. But Bagby did confirm that Cordoza has sought to join and was denied by a vote of its current members.
He said he had hoped to welcome Cordoza into the group of lawmakers, but ultimately was left questioning the new lawmaker’s sincerity in seeking to join.
“If he doesn’t agree with us and he doesn’t believe in our agenda, then what reason does he even have to desire to be a part of the caucus?” Bagby said.
