Saturday, May 14 was the 100th Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action at Courthouse Square in Warrenton, but despite the milestone, no one among the 100 or so people present thought it was time for the vigils to start winding down.
The protests began on Main Street after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. They have continued at 10 a.m. every Saturday, under rain, sun, or snow. The number of protesters has ranged from fewer than a dozen to more than 100. During the worst of COVID, fewer folks attended, but the numbers rebounded when the pandemic receded again.
The vigils will stop “when we don’t have a problem with racism anymore, which means we are going to be here forever,” said Mary Haak, a community activist who was talking with the Rev. Vini Holland, senior pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville and associate pastor at First Baptist Church, a few steps away from Courthouse Square.
As they spoke, cars drove past, some honking at the line of single-spaced Black Lives Matter protesters standing side by side along the sidewalk and in the grass around the John Barton Payne building. The protesters and their signs ran the length of the block.
A small counterprotest across the street, at the bottom of the courthouse steps, drew about eight people. One of them was Ken Cominsky, a military veteran who said he was there because “all lives matter.” He carried a sign with a picture of two slain police officers, one Black and one white.
None of the Black Lives Matter protesters disputed Cominsky’s words. They said they just wanted Black lives to matter as much as white lives.
Holland has seen change in the hearts of Warrenton residents since the vigils began. “I love seeing my neighbors — friends now — care enough to say ‘Vini, Black lives matter.’ They’re saying, ‘I couldn’t say it 20 years ago, but I can say it now. Enough is enough.”’
More work remains, Holland said, especially with the midterm elections coming and beyond those, another presidential election. “It is going to take a while because hearts have to change,” he said.
Membership in the Fauquier County chapter of the NAACP has increased 30% to 40% since the vigils started, a sign that more people are aware of the need to fight racism, said Mary Haak, a member of the civil-rights organization and a regular at the Black Lives Matter vigils.
“I think we’ve made people aware that they need to rethink some of their assumptions, and I also think we have seriously heartened many of our Black neighbors,” said Barbara Amster, who was at the vigil with two of her grandchildren, Alyssa and Aspen.
“What I first noticed when we started, I had never seen so many African Americans in downtown Warrenton.,” Amster said. “People were driving through to see us, and they were bringing their children, and they were pointing and starting discussions, so we not only heartened each other, but we heartened people who thought nobody was their advocate.”
Scott Christian, of Marshall, was in the crowd holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Learn The History” and “Join Us.” One hand-lettered sign read, “Fauquier Schools Didn’t Integrate Until 1969” with #KnowTheHistory” in smaller letters underneath.
Christian said he’d like to see a commission to study the real story of Black and white people in Fauquier County. “Right now, it sadly reflects the national level in terms of economic opportunity, health care. By all of the factors measured, Black Americans typically suffer disproportionately,” he said.
“I am not sure when it will change, but this is the moment to stick with it and pursue it and just not let it be another historical flash in the pan,” he said.
“The inequality still exists and has persisted over the years,” Don Patrick said. “The playing field hasn’t been equal for a long time,” he said. “Is it getting better? Sure, but we have a long way to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.