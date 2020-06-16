A Vigil for action: Black lives matter, will be held Saturday, June 20, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Courthouse Square Plaza, Old Town Warrenton. The Northern Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is sponsoring the event, according to a press release distributed Tuesday.
A spokesman for the organization invited residents: "Wearing a mask and keeping physical distance, come stand in solidarity with your neighbors and advocate for understanding and action to end systemic racism."
VICPP members plan to hold a vigil every Saturday morning until Labor Day. More information can be obtained by calling 540-272-0483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.