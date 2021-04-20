Black Lives Matter vigil remembers George Floyd

They gathered on a sunny Saturday on Courthouse Square in Warrenton, but many who lined the sidewalks, holding signs and acknowledging waves and honks from passing cars, had their minds in Minnesota.
Derek Chauvin, a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, has been on trial for second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while Floyd, a Black man, was in police custody.
Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, video footage showed, as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. On Tuesday, a jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts.
Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier NAACP, addressed the crowd Saturday as participants fanned out to a COVID-appropriate distance.
Weaver remembered George Floyd and other recent cases where white police officers have been accused of using unreasonable force on residents of color – including the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy, Adam Toledo, in Chicago on March 29 and the case of Caron Nazario, a Virginia U.S. Army officer who was pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop Dec. 5, 2020.
“Warrenton could be the next place something [like this] could happen,” Weaver said.
He added that town residents were fortunate to be working with the Warrenton Police Department through the town’s Community Action Team, formed in June 2020, to implement policies to ensure fair policing.
Weaver reminded vigil attendees that their participation was important. “What’s the most important thing in our lives? It’s what you do right now.”
BLM vigils
Saturday marked the 44th consecutive vigil held on Courthouse Square. Scott Christian of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, Northern Piedmont chapter, said COVID-19 prevented a full cadre of participants during nine of the vigils, but total participation has included well over 2,000 citizens from a variety of racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds.
He said, “In addition to the BLM signs we hold, our large ones also read ‘Listen to Stories,’ ‘Call Your Legislators, ‘VOTE!,’ and ‘Vote Early and In Person,’ in English and Spanish.”
Sponsors of the vigils include the League of Women Voters of the Fauquier and Prince William Area; the VICPP; the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County; and the Piedmont Race Amity Project.
Vigil supporters receive a weekly email about the Saturday gatherings, as well as events, news and resources. “We hope this weekly reminder prompts many to take action and to share what they have learned. Included in the emails are links to articles, books, podcasts and films,” said Christian.
Yard signs, car magnets, bumper stickers and buttons have been distributed at the vigils, and information on civil rights and the importance of voting may be found on the group’s Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action - Warrenton Courthouse Square Facebook page or the Facebook page for the NAACP Fauquier County Branch 7059.
