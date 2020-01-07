The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District workers battled heavy snow Tuesday afternoon as the first winter storm of the year moved through the region.
A press release from VDOT said that most main roads, including I-66 in Fauquier, are wet with isolated slushy patches. Secondary roads, including neighborhood streets, range from slushy to snow covered, but crews are making progress.
VDOT and contract teams will continue working overnight to make all roads passable, said the release.
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight Tuesday. Any moisture left on the road has the potential to refreeze into black ice.
The press release urged anyone who must travel overnight or early Wednesday to use caution and to drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance. Drivers are reminded to use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions and to clear all of the snow from their vehicle — including the roof — before traveling.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
