As usual each coach is saying positive things about their rival.
Deep down though, they’re probably losing sleep at night hoping their team will win the traditional Fauquier-Liberty Bird Bowl game between the county’s flagship high schools.
Traditional favorite Liberty (3-6) has won 18 Bird Bowls in a row and faces a winless Fauquier (0-9) squad that has lost 14 straight games overall, but that doesn’t make Liberty coach Travis Buzzo feel comfortable.
The 28th Bird Bowl is Friday at 7 p.m. at Falcon Field.
“If you look at film you wouldn’t think that’s an 0-9 football team. They have some talent and have not fully put it together. They have good running backs, good speed, they’ve impressed me on film,” said Buzzo.
Despite its long frustrations against Liberty, Fauquier won recently in a non-Bird Bowl meeting, beating Liberty 21-14 in the pandemic-affected 2020 season last spring. The last three FHS-LHS games have been close, with Liberty winning 24-20 last year in a thrilling affair that Fauquier could easily have won.
Liberty leads the Bird Bowl Series 23-4. They won the 27th Bird Bowl 22-0 in April, 2021.
“We’ll go in believing we can win,” says Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter. “The key is turnovers. We’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback and make him make some mistakes. He makes plays, and he can make plays with his legs as well. He’s gonna be a tough one to contain,” Buckwalter said.
Last fall, due to unique circumstances involving Fauquier’s overscheduling, the matchup was not contested as a Bird Bowl. Liberty won on the field but it went down as a 1-0 Liberty forfeit victory because it was Fauquier’s 11th game.VHSL officials allowed the game to be played, knowing its value to the community.
This year, the iconic Bird Bowl trophy, sponsored by the Fauquier Times, will be brought out for some team to hoist.
“At the end of the day it’s a rivalry game. I’m impressed with Fauquier on film. They give you everything they’ve got. We’ve got to come with our ‘A’ game. We can’t have our ‘B’ or ‘C’ game and expect to win,” said Buzzo.
“If we don’t bring our ‘A’ game we won’t be the happy ones at the end of the night,” the Eagles' coach said.
